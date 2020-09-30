Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siddaramaiah alleges under reporting of COVID-19 deaths in

Alleging under reporting of COVID-19 deaths, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Wednesday accused the BJP government in the state of trying to 'cover up' its gross mismanagement and negligence.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-09-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 17:02 IST
Siddaramaiah alleges under reporting of COVID-19 deaths in

Alleging under reporting of COVID-19 deaths, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Wednesday accused the BJP government in the state of trying to 'cover up' its gross mismanagement and negligence. In a series of tweets, the former Chief Minister urged the state government for more transparency and accountability, as he pointed out that deaths reported at a hospital in Kolar district last week did not get reflected in COVID-19 bulletin.

"There are serious under reporting issues with respect to Covid-19 deaths. Jalappa hospital has reported 4 deaths between 19th Sep, 12 PM to 20th Sep, 12 PM. But, the bulletin on 20 Sept has reported 0 deaths in Kolar," Siddaramaiah tweeted sharing pictures of the report.

He pointed out that the same hospital has reported one death between 12 PM on Sep 20 to 12 PM next day, but the bulletin on September 21 has reported 0 deaths in Kolar. "What is the govt trying to hide by underreporting? Is it your failure?" he asked, tagging Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Health Minister B Sriramulu and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar in a tweet.

"Under reporting will have serious implications on the preparedness of the stakeholders providing health care and also on the behaviour of the people. Yediyurappa govt is trying to cover up its gross mismanagement and negligence. There has to be more transparency and accountability," he added.

During the recently concluded monsoon session of the legislative assembly, opposition Congress legislators had made similar charges of suppressing data against the government, which the Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar had rejected saying ICMR has complemented Karnataka for providing correct data. The Minister had made it clear that nobody is giving wrong numbers and that when it comes to testing, deaths and treatment, the Karnataka government was giving proper data.

As of September 29 evening, cumulatively 5.92 lakh COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 8,777 deaths and 4,76,378 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin. Minister Sudhakar had on Tuesday noted that the death rate in the state was at 1.5 per cent and measures were being taken to reduce this to less than 1 per cent.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-U.S. private payrolls increase more than expected in September

U.S. private employers stepped up hiring in September, but diminishing government financial assistance and a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country could slow the labor markets recovery from the pandemic. Private payr...

UK PM Johnson scolded for 'contempt' of parliament over COVID-19 rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was reprimanded on Wednesday by the speaker of parliament for treating lawmakers with contempt by rushing through far-reaching COVID-19 restrictions without proper scrutiny.In a rare intervention by the ...

Govt cuts natural gas price to $1.79/mmBtu for 6 months beginning Oct 1 from $2.39 currently: Official order.

Govt cuts natural gas price to 1.79mmBtu for 6 months beginning Oct 1 from 2.39 currently Official order....

Nusrat Jahan seeks additional security in London after getting death threat in the social media

Actor-turned-Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan, who is currently shooting in London for a Bengali film, has sought additional security protection after getting death threats on social media for posting a video in which she featured as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020