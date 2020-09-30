Yediyurappa hails Babri mosque verdict, calls it 'victory of truth'

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday welcomed the acquittal of BJP stalwart L K Advani and 31 others in the Babri mosque demolition case by a CBI court, describing it as a "victory of truth." All the 32 accused in the case, including former Deputy Prime Minister Advani, ex union minister M M Joshi and Uma Bharti were acquitted by a special CBI court in Lucknow, which said there was no conclusive proof against them. "The court's observation that the incident was not pre planned is a victory of truth," Yediyurappa told reporters.

Reacting to the judgement, he said he was personally very much pleased with it as he too was part of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Giving credit to BJP veterans Advani, Joshi and Bharti for setting the stage for construction of the Ram temple, whose foundation laying ceremony was performed about two months ago at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, the CM said, "in this moment of joy for every Indian, I welcome the verdict." Recalling the day the mosque was demolished, Yediyurappa said no one could ever forget Advani's historic speech on the occasion.

The case relates to razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, which triggered riots for several months leaving nearly 2,000 people dead across the country. The structure was demolished by 'kar sevaks', who claimed that the mosque was built on the site of an ancient Ram temple.

Reacting to the verdict, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh said, "Truth prevails." Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan called it justice after 28 years of legal battle, while Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai termed the judgment "historic." BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel called upon people to "welcome this momentous judgement." However, the Social Democratic Party of India state chief Elyas Thumbe termed the verdict as 'unjust'. "The verdict is absolutely unjust.

In spite of clear evidence, the CBI court denied justice," he said in a video message circulated in social media..