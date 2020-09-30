Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kaczynski joins new Polish Cabinet as deputy prime minister

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki presented a reshuffled Cabinet on Wednesday that formally brings the conservative ruling party's leader into a government position, together with a new education minister who has said LGBT people are “not equal” to others.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 30-09-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 21:11 IST
Kaczynski joins new Polish Cabinet as deputy prime minister

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki presented a reshuffled Cabinet on Wednesday that formally brings the conservative ruling party's leader into a government position, together with a new education minister who has said LGBT people are “not equal” to others. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the behind-the-scenes strategist of the government since his Law and Justice party came to power for the second time in 2015, will be a deputy prime minister under Morawiecki. He will have supervision authority over the defense, justice and interior ministries, according to Polish media reports.

Morawiecki said the Kaczynski's presence would strengthen the government. The move had been expected for days as Law and Justice was in negotiations with two junior coalition partners amid tensions in the governing coalition. It's an awkward arrangement because it leaves Kaczynski subordinate to Morawiecki in the government, but still the key powerbroker in the country.

There is to be only one woman in the government — the minister for family and social policies. The new minister of education and science is Przemyslaw Czarnek, who angered many this summer when he said that LGBT people “are not equal to normal people.” “Let's protect ourselves against LGBT ideology and stop listening to idiocy about some human rights or some equality,” Czarnek said then.

Opposition politicians strongly denounced the appointment of Czarnek, which was seen as the most controversial change in Morawiecki's Cabinet. “Such a man is the minister of national education? It's just a scandal and a disgrace,” said Piotr Zgorzelski, a lawmaker with the centrist Polish People's Party. He said national education should stand for tolerance, but "Mr. Czarnek became famous for his words about dehumanizing other people, about stigmatizing sexual minorities.” The stated purpose of the government reshuffle has been to reduce the number of ministries to make governance more efficient.

Kaczynski, 71, served as prime minister from 2006 to 2007 and is a lawmaker in the lower house of parliament. However, since 2015 he has guided government strategy from behind the scenes. Critics say that arrangement gave him huge power but no true accountability. Lawmaker Cezary Tomczyk, with the opposition party Civic Platform, said the new Cabinet represented “bad change” because it kept the worst ministers from the outgoing Cabinet. He said the only positive aspect is Kaczynski's entry because it would give him accountability.

The reshuffled Cabinet keeps hard-liner Zbigniew Ziobro as justice minister. Poland's government has been in a crisis since a small junior coalition party led by Ziobro refused to back an animal rights bill proposed by Kaczynski in a parliamentary vote in September, Polish political commentators often speak of a power struggle between Ziobro, 50, and Morawiecki, 52, for eventual control of Poland's political right as the Kaczynski era comes to an end.

Ziobro has been behind policies that have created tensions with international partners while Morawiecki is seen as relatively more moderate. Ziobro has guided an overhaul of Poland's justice system, allegedly to fight corruption, which has put courts under greater political control. That led the European Union to voice fears that the rule of law is under threat in Poland.

The European Commission highlighted its concerns in a new report on Wednesday..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

As COVID-19 resurges, Johnson pleads with UK: obey the rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the British people on Wednesday to obey rules imposed to tackle a rapidly accelerating second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, cautioning that otherwise a tougher lockdown could follow.New cases of COVID-...

Cambridge University academic makes history as first Indian-origin department head

An academic from Newnham College at the University of Cambridge, Dr Manali Desai, has made history as the first woman of Indian heritage to take over as the Head of the Sociology Department of the prestigious UK varsity in its over 800-year...

LIVE: UN chief, Prince Charles, rally 'coalition of the willing' to end biodiversity destruction

1150Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, took part in todays event, and announced, via a pre-recorded video, that he is working with a coalition of the willing to put nature, people and planet at the heart of the economy.The Prin...

Reliance Industries shares erase early gains, close nearly 1 pc lower

Shares of Reliance Industries on Wednesday erased all its early gains to close the day nearly 1 per cent lower on profit booking. The scrip had gained 1 per cent in the early trade after the company said global private equity firm General A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020