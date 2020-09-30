Left Menu
Kalyan Singh expresses happiness over Babri mosque court verdict

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh on Wednesday expressed happiness over the Babri mosque verdict which acquitted him and 31 others of involvement in the destruction of the shrine 28 years ago. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, described the verdict as a victory of truth and justice. "The special court's verdict in the Babri demolition case is the victory of truth and justice.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh on Wednesday expressed happiness over the Babri mosque verdict which acquitted him and 31 others of involvement in the destruction of the shrine 28 years ago. Singh is recuperating from coronavirus in Yashoda super speciality hospital in Ghaziabad. He was admitted there on September 16, Medical Superintendent of the hospital Anuj Agarwal said in a press note.

The former chief minister expressed happiness over the verdict and a doctors' team offered him sweets, it said. His son, Rajveer Singh, congratulated him on the telephone, Agarwal said. Meanwhile the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand BJP units welcomed the Special CBI Court's verdict. The UP BJP claimed it was proved that this was a "criminal conspiracy" of the Congress to frame Ram Bhakts in the case. "This is a victory of the truth. From the verdict it has been proved that it was Congress' criminal conspiracy, which created hurdles in the Ram temple hearing in the Supreme Court and it also termed Ram Setu as imaginary, to frame Ram Bhakts," UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh told reporters.

"The court's verdict exposed the conspiracy", he said, adding that truth has won over the conspiracy. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, described the verdict as a victory of truth and justice.

"The special court's verdict in the Babri demolition case is the victory of truth and justice. It has become clear now that the Ram Mandir movement was democratic and there was no conspiracy in it. Truth always wins," Rawat said. Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat said, "Truth has finally won." "The special court's verdict acquitting senior leaders deserves to be welcomed. We have always been saying that Ram Mandir is a matter of faith not of politics but other political parties kept doing politics on it. Today's order makes it clear that there was no conspiracy in the demolition of the structure," Bhagat said. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot termed the court's decision surprising, saying an earlier Supreme Court verdict held that the demolition was a clear illegality and "egregious violation of the rule of law".

Gehlot said that the special court had delivered a verdict which ran counter to the top court's decision and also went against the principles enshrined in the Constitution. "The nation knows how the whole episode was an attempt by the BJP-RSS to destroy communal harmony in the country," he said in a statement. All the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, were on Wednesday acquitted by the special CBI court here.

The court said there was no conclusive proof against the accused. The case relates to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. The accused also include Uma Bharti and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, during whose tenure the structure was pulled down, besides Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara.

