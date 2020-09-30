Left Menu
Development News Edition

Its for those against Bengaluru's security to apologise: Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru had given him the identity and those against the city's security should apologise and not him, Surya said adding he was for the safety and security of Bengalurians. The MP, who represents Bengaluru South Lok Sabha segment, had claimed on Sunday that Bengaluru has become an epicentre of terror activities, after requesting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to set up a permanent division of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the city.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-09-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 23:17 IST
Its for those against Bengaluru's security to apologise: Tejasvi Surya

Newly appointed BJP Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya, MP, on Wednesday virtually rejected the demands for apology over his "Bengaluru terror epicentre" comment which has drawn criticism from opposition parties, saying it has to be tendered by those against the city's security. Bengaluru had given him the identity and those against the city's security should apologise and not him, Surya said adding he was for the safety and security of Bengalurians.

The MP, who represents Bengaluru South Lok Sabha segment, had claimed on Sunday that Bengaluru has become an epicentre of terror activities, after requesting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to set up a permanent division of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the city. His comments evoked sharp criticism from opposition Congress and JD(S) with former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy even calling it an insult to Bengaluru had urged BJP to seek an apology from Surya.

"Bengaluru gave me education, food, and made me Parliamentarian.... It has given me an identity in the country....I'm identified as a boy from Bengaluru. It is my place," Survya said when asked by reporters whether he would apologise over his controversial remark. Speaking after visiting the state BJP office for the first time after being appointed as party Yuva Morcha National President, he said, if some one recruiting people for ISIS was arrested in Bengaluru it pained him.

"If a mob of two thousand people attacks a police station here for some social media post, it boils my blood," he said, referring to the violence unleashed by a mob here in August. "People who don't want NIA in Bengaluru for the safety of the city, those from Congress who nurtured jihadi organisations like KFD (Karnataka Forum for Dignity), PFI, SDPI while in power by withdrawing cases against them and allowed them to do goondagiri. It is they who have to seek apology from Bengalurians as they are against Bengaluru's interest," he added.

He said he had advocated for NIA division in Bengaluru so that it doesn't become a place for terrorists. "Those who are worried that Congress and SDPI match fixing politics will get spoiled are opposing NIA for Bengaluru," Surya said.

Responding to a question about failure to maintain social distance by gathering a large crowd near the party office and arriving in a procession, Surya merely said, the party workers had gathered out of happiness that one of their own has been given the national responsibility and nothing was planned..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Three Portuguese immigration officers charged over fatal beating of Ukrainian traveller

Three Portuguese immigration officers have been charged with murder over the fatal beating of a Ukrainian man detained at Lisbon airport for trying to enter the country without a valid visa, prosecutors said on Wednesday.In a statement, the...

GOP lawmakers grill Comey on leadership of Russia probe

Republicans lawmakers on Wednesday confronted former FBI Director James Comey about his oversight of the Trump-Russia investigation during a politically charged hearing that focused attention on problems with a probe that have becoming a ra...

Next Trump-Biden debate will have new rules to aid 'orderly discussion'

The group that manages U.S. presidential election debates said on Wednesday it will take steps to bring order to the final two contests between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, following widespread criticism. The 90-minute debate on Tu...

Pune district reports 3,298 new COVID-19 cases, 84 deaths

Pune district reported 3,298 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 2,84,021 on Wednesday, a health official said. He said the death toll reached 6,529 with 84 more patients succumbing to the infection in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020