Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump-Biden TV debate audience slumps below 2016 record, early data show

In a chaotic 90-minute faceoff ahead of the Nov. 3 election, Biden and Trump battled fiercely over Trump's record on the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare and the economy The early figures suggest the final total television tally will rank well below the record 84 million for the first Trump-Clinton debate in 2016, a rare number in an age of digital streaming.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2020 00:26 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 00:25 IST
Trump-Biden TV debate audience slumps below 2016 record, early data show
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@realDonaldTrump)

The first U.S. presidential debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden likely attracted a much smaller television audience than the record set four years ago, according to preliminary data released on Wednesday. An estimated 28.7 million people tuned in on broadcast networks ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, below the roughly 45 million viewers who watched Trump debate former first lady Hillary Clinton on those channels in 2016.

Data from additional networks was due to be released later on Wednesday. In a chaotic 90-minute faceoff ahead of the Nov. 3 election, Biden and Trump battled fiercely over Trump's record on the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare and the economy

The early figures suggest the final total television tally will rank well below the record 84 million for the first Trump-Clinton debate in 2016, a rare number in an age of digital streaming. The TV numbers do not include people who watched via online platforms, which are growing in popularity as traditional TV viewership declines. The event, moderated by Fox News Channel host Chris Wallace, was streamed live on Twitter, YouTube, network websites and other digital platforms.

The debate was the first of three ahead of the Nov. 3 election. The next Trump and Biden matchups are scheduled for Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. The group that manages U.S. presidential election debates said on Wednesday it would take steps to bring order to the final two contests between Trump and Biden.

A debate between vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris is set for Oct. 7.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Microsoft Translator now supports 12 Indian languages including Assamese

Uganda: Cabinet approves plan to construct roads linking with Eastern DR Congo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

UN chief cites pandemic's 'unprecedent toll'

The United Nations chief says the COVID-19 pandemic has taken an unprecedent toll especially on the economies of many developing countries and the world has not responded with the massive and urgent support those countries and communities n...

Nearly half of Argentina in poverty as pandemic deepens crisis, researchers say

Nearly half of Argentinas population was living in poverty in the second quarter, a sharp increase from last year, as the countrys longstanding economic crisis deepened due to the coronavirus pandemic, researchers estimated on Wednesday. Th...

Next Trump-Biden debate will have new rules to aid 'orderly discussion'

The group that manages U.S. presidential election debates said on Wednesday it would take steps to bring order to the final two contests between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, following widespread criticism of their first en...

Google unveils latest Pixel phone, rolls out new TV service

Google will try to make a bigger splash in the smartphone market with a cheaper high-end model while it also aims to expand its presence on bigger screens with a new TV service. The products unveiled Wednesday focus on two areas where Googl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020