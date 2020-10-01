Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yogi Adityanath should resign over Hathras incident: Digvijaya Singh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should resign, said senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday over the alleged gang rape and death of the victim in the Hathras incident.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 10:57 IST
Yogi Adityanath should resign over Hathras incident: Digvijaya Singh
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should resign, said senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday over the alleged gang rape and death of the victim in the Hathras incident. Through several tweets, in which he quoted tweets and used several images, to raise the issue of the plight of women in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was "anti-Dalit", and demanded Adityanath's resignation.

In one of the tweets, the senior Congress leaders also said that the middle class population of the country is not rising up this time as it did in the 2012 Nirbhaya case. He also questioned whether today's Opposition parties lack the "organisational muscle of RSS/BJP to run such campaigns".

"The way Middle Class raised the "Nirbhaya rape" issue is missing this time. Is it because she is a Dalit or she is from a village? Or is it because the opposition parties of the day, lack the Organisational muscle of RSS/BJP to run such campaigns?" Singh said. "A matter for all Opposition Parties to introspect. Would they? They should. Hathras Horror Shocks India," he added.

Earlier yesterday Congress president Sonia Gandhi attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the death of the Hathras gang rape victim, saying she "did not die but was murdered by ruthless government" and "her body was consigned to flames forcibly". "Crores of people in this country are sad and angry over the brutal incident of Hathras, which is a blot on our society. I want to ask, being a girl is a crime? Being a poor girl is a crime? What was UP government doing that they could not hear the voice of the family seeking justice? They tried to suppress the matter. Right medical facilities were not provided to the victim on time," Sonia Gandhi said in a video statement.

She described the 19-year-old victim, who died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, as Nirbhaya of Hathras. "A girl has left us. I want to say that Nirbhaya of Hathras did not die, she was murdered by a ruthless Uttar Pradesh government, its administration and its neglect."When she (victim) was alive, she was not given justice, she was not protected," she said.

Gandhi alleged that the victim's final rites were performed forcefully and her body was not taken to her residence. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Minor consumes poison after being raped, threatened in Baghpat; one held

Police have arrested a boy as a 17-year-old girl attempted suicide by consuming poison on September 27 after purportedly being raped and threatened by him in Uttar Pradeshs Baghpat, said Abhishek Singh, Superintendent of Police SP. The inci...

Rolls-Royce taps shareholders for 2 bln, adds debt to survive crisis

Britains Rolls-Royce said it planned to raise 2 billion pounds 2.6 billion from shareholders, 1 billion pounds from the bond market and secure further loans to rebuild its balance sheet after COVID-19.The pandemic has battered Rollss financ...

Australian PM pledges $1 bln for manufacturing in push to rebuild economy

Australia will spend A1.5 billion 1 billion to revitalise manufacturing across six sectors, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as the government pushes to get the economy out of the deep slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.The move...

French Open bubble not a real bubble, but Paris off-limits

So many in tennis love their annual French Open visit to the City of Lights for reasons that have nothing to do with tennis. This year, though, because of the coronavirus pandemic cases have been rising in France players, coaches and othe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020