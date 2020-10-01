Bengal CM, governor greet President Kovind on his birthday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on his 75th birthday, and wished him good health and happiness. Taking to Twitter, she said, "My best wishes to hon'ble President of India Ram Nath Kovindji on his birthday.

Wishing you good health and happiness". Governor Jagdeep Dhankar also extended his wishes to the country's 14th President.

"Warm birthday greetings to the President of India Honble Ram Nath Kovind Ji @rashtrapatibhvn. His disarming simplicity, modesty, exemplary commitment and outreach is inspirational and motivational. May God bless him with good health and long life in service of the Nation," Dhankhar posted on Twitter. Kovind was born on this day in 1945 at Paraunkh village in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was sworn-in as the President on July 25, 2017.