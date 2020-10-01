Left Menu
"Why are Rahul, Priyanka not visiting Rajasthan? They're playing politics over Hathras incident," says UP Cabinet Minister

Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, and others from their party just want to play politics over the Hathras gang rape incident, said Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Thursday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-10-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 13:50 IST
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh speaking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, and others from their party just want to play politics over the Hathras gang rape incident, said Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Thursday. The UP Cabinet Minister further questioned why were the Congress leaders not visiting Rajasthan, from where a similar incident has been reported, and added that even Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi should give answers for the incident in Rajasthan.

"Why are they not (Congress leaders) visiting Rajasthan? Will Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi not give answers on what is happening in Rajasthan? They want to play politics over the issue (Hathras rape incident) by visiting the district," Singh told ANI here. His statements came as both Rahul and Priyanka are scheduled to visit Hathras to meet the victim's family today.

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced about two minor girls being gang raped in Congress-ruled Rajasthan. The incident, according to reports, has taken place in Baran. The Rajasthan Police, however, have denied the rape charges. The Minister said that the matter of Hathras gang rape will be heard in a fast track court and asserted that strictest possible punishment will be given in this case to set an example.

"The incident which happened in Hathras is very unfortunate. The family of the deceased while talking with the Chief Minister had requested strict and prompt action against the accused. The government also wants the same, therefore, the whole matter will be heard in fast track courts and strict action will be taken to set an example so that such incidents do not happen again," Singh said. He further said that the state government has given Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia, a house, and a job to the family of the victim.

"Further a SIT has also been formed which has been asked to submit its report within seven days," he added. Further accusing the Congress leaders he said, "Rahul Gandhi and his sister don't want to do anything other than play politics over the issue. They do not want to heal the wounds of the victim, but instead want to heal their own wounds and rejuvenate themselves."

The Minister added that the state government is committed to providing safety and security to all residents, including women, in the state. The 19-year-old gang rape victim died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday. She was brought to the hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

An official had earlier said that the last rites were performed at the victim's native place in the wee hours of Wednesday. All the four accused involved in the incident have been arrested. (ANI)

