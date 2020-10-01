Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul to hold tractor rallies in Pb, Hry from Oct 3-5 to protest against farm laws

On October 5, the protest will begin from Dudhan Sadhan (Patiala) with a public meeting, and the tractors will then travel 10 kms to Pehowa border, from where Rahul Gandhi will enter Haryana, for a series of programmes there, said the spokesperson.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-10-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 15:24 IST
Rahul to hold tractor rallies in Pb, Hry from Oct 3-5 to protest against farm laws
Image Credit: Flickr

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold tractor rallies in Punjab and Haryana from October 3 to 5 to protest against the Centre's new farm laws, the party said. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and in-charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat, Pradesh Punjab Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar, and all state ministers and Congress MLAs will join the protests, "to give voice to the angst and pain of the farmers, whose livelihood and future has been put at stake by the central legislations." According to a Punjab Congress spokesperson, the tractor rallies are expected to be supported by farmers' organisations and will cover more than 50 kms over three days.

The rallies are scheduled to begin at around 11 am on each of the three days, and will be conducted amid strict COVID-19 protocols, said the spokesperson. On October 3, the protest rally will cover a total distance of 22 km, starting with a public meeting at Badni Kalan (Nihal Singh Wala, Moga), before moving through Lopon (Nihal Singh Wala). The rally will then move into Jagraon (Ludhiana), where it will be received at Chakar, Lakha and Manoke, culminating eventually in a public meeting Jattpura (Raikot, Ludhiana), said the spokesperson. On October 4, Rahul Gandhi will travel by car to Bhawanigarh for a public meeting, before embarking on tractors to Samana (Patiala), where receptions will be held at Fatehgarh Chhana and Bahmna, before ending the day with a public meeting at grain market in Samana. On October 5, the protest will begin from Dudhan Sadhan (Patiala) with a public meeting, and the tractors will then travel 10 kms to Pehowa border, from where Rahul Gandhi will enter Haryana, for a series of programmes there, said the spokesperson. According to sources in Haryana Congress, Rahul Gandhi is likely to address rallies at Kaithal and Pipli in Kurukshetra district along the national highway on October 5 after which he will return to delhi.

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against the farm laws and the Congress has demanded their rollback..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft, LinkedIn and GitHub reach 7.74 lakh learners in India via digital skills initiative

Microsoft Corp has reached one crore learners globally through its global skills initiative that was announced in July this year, with India accounting for close to 7.74 lakh learners. India accounted for close to 7.74 lakh learners - ranki...

Man saves pet dog from python in K'taka

A man saved his pet dog from a large python which had twisted around the animal trying to swallow it at his farmhouse in Udupi district. Ravi Shetty Byndoor, an activist of Karnatka Karmika Vedike, heard the cries of his dog at the farmhous...

Corporate credit profiles suffer in H1, may continue to remain under pressure in H2: Rating agencies

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to corporate Indias credit profiles hitting the lowest in a decade, and the stress is likely to continue in the rest of the fiscal as well, two domestic rating agencies said on Thursday. ...

Tractors are as sacred to farmers as weapons are to soldiers and burning them is like insulting our farmers: Singh.

Tractors are as sacred to farmers as weapons are to soldiers and burning them is like insulting our farmers Singh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020