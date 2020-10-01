Left Menu
Development News Edition

Replace UP chief minister or impose president's rule, demands Mayawati

"In the wake of the law and order situation in the state and a flood of crimes against women, the Union government should replace Yogi Adityanath with some 'kaabil' (capable) person and if this is not possible, the president's rule should be imposed in the state," Mayawati said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-10-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 18:18 IST
Replace UP chief minister or impose president's rule, demands Mayawati

Raising questions over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday demanded that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath be replaced or the president's rule imposed in the state. Referring to deaths of two women in Hathras and Balrampur regions of the state, she said the incidents are reminiscent of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder in Delhi. "In the wake of the law and order situation in the state and a flood of crimes against women, the Union government should replace Yogi Adityanath with some 'kaabil' (capable) person and if this is not possible, the president's rule should be imposed in the state," Mayawati said. "I want to say to Yogi Adityanath that you are born from the womb of a woman. You should consider sisters and daughters of others as your own. If you are unable to protect them, you should resign,” she asserted. A 22-year-old Dalit woman had died in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district on Tuesday after allegedly being raped by two men. She succumbing to her injuries on the day the Hathras woman died in a Delhi hospital, two weeks after she was allegedly gangraped. Both were cremated on Wednesday. Mayawati said the Yogi Adityanath government was not waking up despite continuous atrocities against women in the state. "I want to tell the government that it would be better if Yogi Adityanath sits at his original place in Gorakhpur Math. If he does not like the Gorakhpur Math, he should be handed over the task of constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya," she said. "In place of him (Adityanath), make a 'kaabil' (capable) man the chief minister who can give good law and order to people," she said. "If the BJP high command cannot do this, then they should have a little mercy on the people of UP and improve the law and order situation by imposing the president's rule in the state," she added. Reacting to the BSP leader’s statement, state government spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said, "Mayawati ji you become the leader of Scheduled Castes but you forgot that during your tenure a thousand Dalits were killed; and today you are giving us a lecture." He said, "If you raise one finger at us, two will rise against you. This is your political journey. This is your approach and this is the principle." When asked about Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi’s plans to visit Hathras, he said, " Why are they not going to Rajasthan? Will Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra not give answers on what is happening in Rajasthan," he said, adding that they wanted to “play politics” over the Hathras incident.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Pak court orders seizure of Nawaz Sharif's assets in Toshakhana graft case

A Pakistan anti-corruption court on Thursday ordered the seizure of assets of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif due to his failure to appear in the Toshakhana graft case, days after he was declared an absconder in the matter that allegedl...

Tennis-Canadian teenager Fernandez reaches third round in Paris

Canadian 18-year-old Leylah Annie Fernandez reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time as she beat experienced Polona Hercog 6-4 3-6 6-1 at the French Open on Thursday. Fernandez, the youngest woman left in the draw after an...

NFL-Titans, Steelers game postponed again after more positive tests

The postponed Pittsburgh Steelers and Titans game that the National Football League had hoped to play earlier this week will be rescheduled to later this season after two more members of the Tennessee team tested positive for COVID-19. The ...

Parliamentary amendments to provisions of emergency are product of experiences: SC

The amendments to the constitutional provisions on emergency that sought to prevent their abuse were the product of experiences gained from the excesses of the emergency which showed that uncontrolled power and unbridled discretion provided...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020