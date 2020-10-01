Left Menu
DMK wants UP CM to apologise for treatment meted out to Rahul Gandhi

DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath apologise for the alleged inhumane treatment meted out to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by police. She died at around 3 am on Tuesday. Also, a 22-year-old Dalit woman died after allegedly being raped by two men in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradeshand Stalin referred to these crimes..

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-10-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 18:25 IST
DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath apologise for the alleged inhumane treatment meted out to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by police. Anarchy and unruliness governed Uttar Pradesh, it appeared and not rule of law, he alleged reacting to the crimes against women there and police stopping Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra amid melee.

When Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka were on their way to meet a rape victim's family they were prevented from going ahead and Uttar Pradesh police unleashed the worst kind of force against Rahul and pushed him to the ground, Stalin claimed. Rahul was shoved by policemen which was inhumane, disrespectful, and went against human rights and democratic ethos and highly condemnable,he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should openly apologise for it, Stalin demanded in a statement. Rahul was prevented from going ahead with his task of meeting the victim's family, he said.

If this was the treatment meted out to Rahul, who is a Member of Parliament and a leader of a national party, what would happen to ordinary people in Uttar Pradesh, he asked. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were on Thursday detained by the Uttar Pradesh police after they were stopped on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida while walking towards Hathras to meet a rape victim's family.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14 and referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died at around 3 am on Tuesday.

Also, a 22-year-old Dalit woman died after allegedly being raped by two men in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradeshand Stalin referred to these crimes..

