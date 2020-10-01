Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babri verdict: Ex-law minister Moily calls it 'travesty of justice'

Former law minister M Veerappa Moily on Thursday said acquittal of all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case by a special CBI court was a "travesty of justice", and claimed that the verdict reflects "insensitiveness" on the part of the judiciary.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 18:58 IST
Babri verdict: Ex-law minister Moily calls it 'travesty of justice'

Former law minister M Veerappa Moily on Thursday said acquittal of all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case by a special CBI court was a "travesty of justice", and claimed that the verdict reflects "insensitiveness" on the part of the judiciary. The senior Congress leader also said the judgment is not consistent with the observation made by the Supreme Court in 2019 that the demolition of the mosque was an "egregious violation of the rule of law".

All the 32 accused, including BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi, in the Babri masjid demolition case were acquitted on Wednesday by the special CBI court in Lucknow which said there was no conclusive proof against them. Another senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also criticized the verdict, saying "the trial court’s verdict defies logic and common sense, besides denying the conclusions of the Supreme Court!".

"‘No one killed Jessica’ was the anguished cry a few years ago. ‘No one demolished the mosque’ is the anguished cry today," Chidambaram tweeted. In a statement, Moily said the verdict of the case reflects the "insensitiveness" on the part of the CBI and also the judiciary.

"Babri Masjid was demolished, the evidence of which is very clear as two years of Rath Yatra was conducted with volunteers carrying bricks and other materials for the construction of Ram Mandir in the place of Babri Masjid. To say that there is no evidence for demolition of Babri Masjid is a travesty of justice," Moily said. "The Rath Yatra and the consequent demolition of Babri Masjid had been done amid the gaze of the entire nation and the entire world had witnessed the act. The judicial consciousness, and insensitivity of CBI failed to read the evidence written on the wall," said Moily, who was also the law minister from May 2009 to May 2011.

There was an "institutional conspiracy" to indulge in the act of sabotage, but the court could not pinpoint the conspirators, he claimed. There is no doubt that the benefit of the doubt goes to the accused, but when the conspiracy is clear and a criminal act has been carried out, how could the CBI judge exonerate everyone, he asked.

"This demonstrates the fact that the judiciary has no eyes, ears or consciousness. The verdict has proved that truth and justice has no value in the country. The judgment is a bad reflection on the credibility of the judiciary," he alleged. In a judgment that ran to 2,300 pages with enclosures, the special CBI court said there was no conclusive evidence against the 32 accused of being involved in any conspiracy to bring down the disputed structure in Ayodhya PTI ASK PYK PYK

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra: Two dead, 3 injured in Srikakulam road accident

Two people died and three sustained injuries in a car accident on the national highway near Tallavalasa village in Laveru Mandal of Srikakulam district on Thursday, police said. According to Laveru Sub Inspector SI Ganesh, A car was going f...

Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' not releasing on Diwali

Superstar Akshay Kumars much-awaited action feature Sooryavanshi will not be releasing on Diwali, Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Sibashish Sarkar said on Thursday. The studio had announced in June this year that the film will hit the th...

Pak court orders seizure of Nawaz Sharif's assets in Toshakhana graft case

A Pakistan anti-corruption court on Thursday ordered the seizure of assets of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif due to his failure to appear in the Toshakhana graft case, days after he was declared an absconder in the matter that allegedl...

Tennis-Canadian teenager Fernandez reaches third round in Paris

Canadian 18-year-old Leylah Annie Fernandez reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time as she beat experienced Polona Hercog 6-4 3-6 6-1 at the French Open on Thursday. Fernandez, the youngest woman left in the draw after an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020