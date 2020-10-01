Deeply touched by birthday wishes and kind words from fellow citizens, friends: Prez Kovind

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:24 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said he was deeply touched by the birthday wishes and kind words he received from fellow citizens and friends, which gives him strength to serve the nation with deep gratitude and humility. Kovind turned 75 on Thursday.

“Deeply touched by the birthday wishes and kind words I have received today from so many fellow citizens and friends. Your love and affection gives me strength to serve our people and our nation with deep gratitude and great humility. Thank you very much!,” the president tweeted. Kovind was born on October 1, 1945 at Paraunkh village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

He was sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017. “I convey my heartiest greetings to the Hon'ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on his birthday today. He is known for his simplicity, warmth, vision, exemplary leadership and concern for the poor. May he be blessed with good health and a long life,” Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the president.

“Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. His rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. He is extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable. I pray for his good health and long life,” Modi said. PTI AKV SRY

