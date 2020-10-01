Left Menu
Development News Edition

Won't allow Rahul Gandhi's tractor rally to enter Haryana: Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can do whatever he wants during his visit to Punjab, where he is scheduled to hold tractor rallies against Centre's new farm laws, but his rally will not be given permission to enter the neighbouring state.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-10-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 22:34 IST
Won't allow Rahul Gandhi's tractor rally to enter Haryana: Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can do whatever he wants during his visit to Punjab, where he is scheduled to hold tractor rallies against Centre's new farm laws, but his rally will not be given permission to enter the neighbouring state. Rahul Gandhi will hold tractor rallies in Punjab and Haryana from October 3 to 5 to protest against the Centre's new farm laws, the party said.

"They will not be allowed to disturb Haryana's atmosphere. Earlier, two Congress-sponsored rallies were also stopped from entering the state. Likewise, we will stop his (Rahul's tractor) rally and won't allow him to enter Haryana," Vij told reporters. "Rahul Gandhi may do whatever he wishes in Punjab, but his rally won't be allowed entry in Haryana, he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who has been vocal against the Nehru-Gandhi family, said the Haryana government had on two occasions last month denied entry to tractor rallies from Punjab. The rallies, from Punjab to Delhi, were taken out on different dates by the Punjab Youth Congress and the opposition Lok Insaaf Party to protest against the farm laws. But Haryana police stopped them upon reaching Ambala after which the protesters had to retreat and terminate the rallies.

The Haryana police had also denied permission to another rally organised by the Haryana Youth Congress, which tried to move from Panipat to Delhi. In all the three cases, the state police had denied permission, citing restrictions due to coronavirus pandemic.

Vij said that the farmers understand the Congress is trying to use their shoulder to further its own politics. "In India, there are some elements who disregard Parliament, the Constitution and the courts. There is a need to deal with such elements strictly," he said, adding that the farm laws are for the benefit of farmers.

According to a Punjab Congress spokesperson, the tractor rallies are expected to be supported by farmers' organisations and they will cover more than 50 km over three days. The rallies are scheduled to begin at around 11 am on each of the three days and they will be conducted amid strict COVID-19 protocols, said the spokesperson.

On October 5, the protest will begin from Dudhan Sadhan (Patiala) with a public meeting, and the tractors will then travel 10 km to Pehowa border, from where Gandhi will enter Haryana, for a series of programmes there, the spokesperson added. Gandhi is likely to address rallies at Kaithal and Pipli along the national highway in Kurukshetra district on October 5 after which he will return to Delhi.

The farmers in Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against the farm laws and the Congress has been demanding their rollback..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Section 144 imposed around India Gate, no gathering allowed: Delhi police

Delhi police on Thursday said that no gathering is allowed around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPCThey also said that gathering of up to 100 people is permissible at Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the co...

Woman and two children died by suicide by jumping in front of train

A 27-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide with her two children by jumping in front of a train in Assams Barpeta district on Thursday, police said. The woman, identified as Minuwara Begum, rushed to the railway tracks at Taltal near Pat...

Dismiss Yogi Adityanath government, demands Cong leader

Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut on Thursday demanded dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras. Talking to PTI here, Raut, who is also c...

Namibia faces tough challenge to reverse apartheid legacy -president

Namibian President Hage Geingob said on Thursday that the southwestern African country must take care in its efforts to reverse the legacy of racist white minority rule, so as not to be seen as grabbing wealth.Speaking at a virtual session ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020