Venezuela insists on December congress vote despite EU call for delay

Venezuela on Thursday insisted it will hold legislative elections on Dec. 6, following a call by the European Union for a delay to ensure a free and fair vote. Opposition parties led by congress chief Juan Guaido have said they will not participate in the vote on the grounds that it is rigged in favor of the ruling Socialist Party.

The EU last week sent a mission to Caracas and on Wednesday issued a statement saying conditions do not exist for a free and fair election. Venezuela's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday the EU's statement "reflects a biased position on the conditions in which the Venezuelan people will choose the new National Assembly on December 6," and called on the EU to play "a positive and respectful facilitation role."

Maduro had asked the United Nations and the EU to send electoral observation missions. Officials say the EU needs at least six months to organize and observation group. Two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles for weeks urged the opposition to fight for better conditions, but on Wednesday night said a delay was necessary to ensure a free and fair vote.