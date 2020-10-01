Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joe Biden's odds improve on betting markets after first U.S. debate

People betting on how various states might vote learned nothing new, he said. On UK-based Betfair Exchange, Biden's odds improved to 60% after the debate, up from 56%, while Trump's chances worsened to 40% from 43% pre-debate.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 23:01 IST
Joe Biden's odds improve on betting markets after first U.S. debate
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has gained ground in betting markets over President Donald Trump following their first debate of the 2020 U.S. election campaign, two betting market aggregators said.

Bettors on British exchange Smarkets give Biden a 63% chance of winning the Nov. 3 election, up from 55% before the acrimonious debate. The Republican Trump's chances remain unchanged at 43%. "It was clearly about personalities rather than content," Sarbjit Bakhshi, head of political markets at Smarkets, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Thursday. People betting on how various states might vote learned nothing new, he said.

On UK-based Betfair Exchange, Biden's odds improved to 60% after the debate, up from 56%, while Trump's chances worsened to 40% from 43% pre-debate. "Biden is pitching himself in a very different way to Hillary Clinton, he's emphasising his working-class, blue-collar credentials and emphasising the class aspect that it's Scranton versus Park Avenue," Betfair spokesperson Darren Hughes said on Wednesday in reference to Trump's 2016 rival.

Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden and the moderator in their Tuesday night encounter, with Trump questioning Biden's intelligence and Biden calling Trump a racist, a liar and the worst president ever. Smarkets odds give Democrats a 60% likelihood of winning both the popular and Electoral College votes.

On London-based Ladbrokes Coral Group, bettors gave a 30% chance of a repeat of 2016 when Trump lost the popular vote but won the state-by-state Electoral College vote that decides the winner. "There are a lot of gamblers placing very unrealistic expectations on Trump," Matthew Shaddick, head of politics betting at Ladbrokes Coral said on GMF on Tuesday.

"I think 'shy Trumpers' is one of the major reasons people are prepared to back Trump at very low odds. But I am very sceptical." Reuters/Ipsos polling before the debate showed 51% of likely voters backing Biden while 42% said they would vote for Trump, with the remainder undecided. (These interviews were conducted in the Reuters Global Markets Forum, a chat room hosted on the Refinitiv Messenger platform. Sign up here to join GMF: https://refini.tv/33uoFoQ)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Section 144 imposed around India Gate, no gathering allowed: Delhi police

Delhi police on Thursday said that no gathering is allowed around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPCThey also said that gathering of up to 100 people is permissible at Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the co...

Woman and two children died by suicide by jumping in front of train

A 27-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide with her two children by jumping in front of a train in Assams Barpeta district on Thursday, police said. The woman, identified as Minuwara Begum, rushed to the railway tracks at Taltal near Pat...

Dismiss Yogi Adityanath government, demands Cong leader

Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut on Thursday demanded dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras. Talking to PTI here, Raut, who is also c...

Namibia faces tough challenge to reverse apartheid legacy -president

Namibian President Hage Geingob said on Thursday that the southwestern African country must take care in its efforts to reverse the legacy of racist white minority rule, so as not to be seen as grabbing wealth.Speaking at a virtual session ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020