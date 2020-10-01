Bihar polls: LJP may settle for 30 seats according to sources
Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, sources have indicated that Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) may settle for 30 seats in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 23:51 IST
Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, sources have indicated that Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) may settle for 30 seats in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). According to the source, "LJP has become dim and will have to accept all the conditions of Nitish Kumar as cleared by top authorities of NDA."
BJP has put some conditions for the alliance including the projection of Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister face of NDA. LJP was earlier demanding that Chirag Paswan should be the chief ministerial candidate and should fight on 143 seats. "All the aggression of LJP towards seat-sharing has gone down. Spokespersons are not debating on TV channels, MPs are also not talking to media. LJP has not even filed nomination which started from today on 78 seats," said the source.
The assembly elections in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. With RLSP and BSP deciding to fight the polls together, a third front appears to be emerging in the state apart from the ruling NDA and the likely alliance of RJD, Congress and Left parties. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- LJP
- National Democratic Alliance
- Bihar Assembly
- Bihar
- Chirag Paswan
- Nitish Kumar
- MPs
- BJP
- RLSP
- RJD
- Congress
ALSO READ
BJP organises service week coinciding with PM Modi's birthday
Hurricane Sally swamps U.S. Gulf Coast with massive floods, 'unreal' rain
South Sudan: Progress on peace agreement ‘limps along’, UN envoy tells Security Council
BJP leaders wish PM on his birthday
BJP MP Arun Singh flags off cycle rally on PM Modi's 70th birthday