Belgium appoints Europe's first transgender deputy PM

A transgender woman was sworn in as deputy prime minister in Belgium's new government on Thursday, becoming the most senior trans politician in Europe. Petra De Sutter, a gynecologist and Green party Member of the European Parliament, became one of seven deputy prime ministers in Belgium's coalition government, ending a 16-month deadlock after an inconclusive election.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 02-10-2020 01:29 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 01:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Petra De Sutter, a gynecologist and Green party Member of the European Parliament, became one of seven deputy prime ministers in Belgium's coalition government, ending a 16-month deadlock after an inconclusive election. "Incredibly grateful for the confidence I have received from my party!" De Sutter wrote on Twitter. "Now I can do whatever it takes to relaunch our country and work on a new future for all Belgians together with that government!"

With LGBT+ rights becoming more accepted worldwide, gay and trans politicians have gained greater prominence in recent years, with Pauline Ngarmpring becoming Thailand's first trans candidate for prime minister last year. In the United States, more than 880 openly LGBT+ candidates have appeared or will appear on ballots across the country this year, nearly double that of 2018, according to the LGBTQ Victory Institute, which supports LGBT+ candidates.

Belgium has been without a fully-fledged government since December 2018, when a four-party coalition collapsed. On Wednesday, seven parties agreed to form a coalition headed by Alexander De Croo to replace the caretaker administration appointed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

De Sutter, who is also minister for public service and public enterprises, was elected to the European Parliament in 2019 representing the Flemish Green party, Groen. Prior to that, she served as a senator for the Groen party in Belgium's upper house of parliament for five years from 2014.

LGBT+ rights groups welcomed De Sutter's appointment as an important step forward for trans politicians. "We are delighted that a member of the trans community has been appointed to this senior political post," Matt Beard, executive director of international advocacy group All Out, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"Petra's appointment is a calling and an inspiration to governments across the world to increase trans representation in senior positions."

