Trump says he condemns all white supremacists including "Proud Boys"Reuters | Washington DC | 02-10-2020
President Donald Trump on Thursday condemned all white supremacists including the "Proud Boys," an organization identified as a hate group, following comments he made in the first presidential debate earlier this week that were viewed as emboldening the group.
"I condemn all white supremacists, I condemn the Proud Boys. I don't know much about the Proud Boys but I condemn that," Trump told Fox News in an interview.