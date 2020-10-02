Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP sources: Biden shatters fundraising records in September

The Trump campaign hasn't yet released their September fundraising numbers. The gobs of cash Biden has raised since securing the Democratic nomination amount to a complete reversal in fortune for the former vice president.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 08:46 IST
AP sources: Biden shatters fundraising records in September

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has again shattered fundraising records, topping his already gargantuan August cash haul during the month of September, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation. An exact total for the month is not yet clear. But both people, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to reveal internal details, said Thursday that he surpassed the $365 million raised last month through his joint fundraising effort with the Democratic National Committee.

Biden's success raising money speaks to the enthusiasm of Democratic donors to oust President Donald Trump from office. The money will help him continue to dominate the advertising wars and will position the campaign well for the possibility of a protracted legal fight after the Nov. 3 election. The possibility of a court battle over the outcome looms. Trump has repeatedly refused to say whether he will accept the results if he loses. And he has argued repeatedly without offering proof that the election will be plagued by widespread voter fraud, particularly from ballots cast by mail.

Democrats have seen a torrent of new money in recent weeks. Candidates up and down the ballot took in more than $100 million donated online following the death of liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as Republicans moved forward to replace her with a conservative justice. And Biden himself raised over $31 million on Wednesday, following a chaotic debate against Trump, who refused to clearly condemn white supremacists who support him and personally insulted Biden's family.

A Biden campaign spokesperson declined to comment when asked about the fundraising totals. The Trump campaign hasn't yet released their September fundraising numbers.

The gobs of cash Biden has raised since securing the Democratic nomination amount to a complete reversal in fortune for the former vice president. During the Democratic primary, he struggled to raise cash and was almost broke by the time he won the South Carolina primary, which catapulted him to a commanding Super Tuesday performance. In the months since, a flood of donations and low spending has enabled him to eclipse Trump's once-formidable cash reserves.

That has allowed Biden to dominate the airwaves with TV advertising in battleground states with just weeks to go before the election. Biden will not have to formally submit his September fundraising numbers to the Federal Election Commission until later this month.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Corporate relationships more than big-ticket lending for SBI now: Chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Prez Kovind, PM Modi pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, on his 151st birth anniversary at Rajghat here. They also paid homage to former prime minister Lal Bah...

Facebook sues two companies engaged in data harvesting operation

Facebook said today it is pursuing legal action against two companies that scraped user data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Amazon to sell marketing intelligence and other services, thereby violating its Terms of S...

IPL 13: KXIP will bounce back, says Cottrell after defeat against MI

After facing a 48-run defeat against Mumbai Indians on Thursday, Kings XI Punjab pacer Sheldon Cottrell believes that the side will bounce back in the tournament. Punjab have played four games in the season so far and only managed to win a ...

Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth, non-violence and love paves way for welfare of entire world: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary today saying that his message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the entire world by communicating harmony and equality in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020