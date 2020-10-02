Left Menu
ANALYSTS' VIEW-Trump goes into quarantine, awaits coronavirus test results

Obviously, to the extent campaigning comes to a halt, it might increase fears that he might lose the election. “Generally speaking, the market prefers the incumbent to win and the general preference has been for Trump to win because he will mean lower taxes and less regulation than a Biden presidency.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 02-10-2020 10:07 IST
U.S. stock futures dipped on Friday after President Donald Trump said he and his wife will quarantine after a close aide, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump said they are awaiting test results. Futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.39% in Asian trading after the news, extending earlier losses, while Treasury yields remained broadly unchanged. Here are analysts' comments: SHANE OLIVER, HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY, AMP CAPITAL, SYDNEY “He wouldn’t be the first leader to have tested positive for coronavirus.

“The election is now underway so it may add to the uncertainty, but doesn’t change the fundamental outlook. “There might be a sympathy vote for Trump if he gets the coronavirus.

“The market’s already a little bit on edge because of the upcoming election and the failure of talks to result in a new fiscal stimulus. “You can imagine all sorts of scenarios here. If he tests positive and then just shows mild symptoms, it will be over in a few days. If he gets ill and has to go to hospital, the market will be a lot more concerned. Obviously, to the extent campaigning comes to a halt, it might increase fears that he might lose the election.

“Generally speaking, the market prefers the incumbent to win and the general preference has been for Trump to win because he will mean lower taxes and less regulation than a Biden presidency. "But the whole issue around fiscal stimulus is complicated because, if Trump loses and the Democrats win and they get control of the Senate and the House, it makes fiscal stimulus assured, which will offset the impact of the tax hikes. The market would probably be happy to see a Biden presidency with a clean sweep."

SEAN CALLOW, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, WESTPAC, SYDNEY: "It has the potential to reduce Trump's campaigning ability. He's got a lot on and it's an interruption. It also hurts him as far as the whole narrative that it's really not much to worry about - it puts the COVID crisis itself back front and centre.

"But does it shift polls? I just don't know. We don't have precedents for this...to us it looks like a setback for the Trump campaign. They're a long way behind and they want Trump out there (campaigning)."

