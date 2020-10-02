Congress stage protest against farm laws

Congress workers on Friday staged a protest in front of the mini Vidhana Soudha here against the 'anti-farmer' policies of the central and state governments. The protesters also raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogityanath, holding them responsible for the injustice meted out to the dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped and killed in Hathras in UP.

The party workers, who blocked the road by staging a sit-in, were arrested and removed by the police. Dakshina Kannada DCC president Harish Kumar, district youth Congress president Mithun Rai, former minister Ramanath Rai and former MLC Ivan DSouza were among those who were arrested.

Earlier, the workers garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary..