Left Menu
Development News Edition

Messages for sick Trump split between "get well" and "told you so"

Get well messages for U.S. President Donald Trump poured in from foreign capitals on Friday after he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus, but some had little sympathy for a leader whose response to the pandemic has been widely criticised. Trump, who might be voted out of office on Nov. 3, denies accusations that he downplayed the severity of the outbreak as the world's most powerful nation also became the worst hit, accounting for around 20% of a global death toll that crossed a million this week.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 15:30 IST
Messages for sick Trump split between "get well" and "told you so"

Get well messages for U.S. President Donald Trump poured in from foreign capitals on Friday after he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus, but some had little sympathy for a leader whose response to the pandemic has been widely criticised.

Trump, who might be voted out of office on Nov. 3, denies accusations that he downplayed the severity of the outbreak as the world's most powerful nation also became the worst hit, accounting for around 20% of a global death toll that crossed a million this week. Most diplomatic responses to news that Trump, 74, and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 observed the niceties, while governments everywhere assessed how it might impact the outcome of next month's U.S. election.

"COVID-19 is a battle we all continue to fight. Everyday. No matter where we live," European Council President Charles Michel said in a tweet, wishing America's First Couple a speedy recovery. But disappointed by Washington's leadership during the global health crisis, some messages were laced with stinging barbs.

"This demonstrates that the virus spares no one, including those who have shown scepticism. I wish him a swift recovery,” said Gabriel Attal, spokesman for the French government. If one of the United States most important NATO allies sounded somewhat terse, there was no hiding the bitter satisfaction evident in China's state-controlled media following news that their country's chief antagonist had joined the COVID sick list.

"President Trump and the first lady have paid the price for his gamble to play down the COVID-19," tweeted Hu Xijin, editor in chief of China's Global Times newspaper. "The news shows the severity of the US’s pandemic situation. It will impose a negative impact on the image of Trump and the US, and may also negatively affect his reelection."

Barely two weeks ago, Trump had told the U.N. General Assembly that China, where the virus first emerged late last year, should be held accountable for unleashing "this plague on the world". But it was just two days ago, during the acrimonious presidential debate that Democratic rival Joe Biden excoriated Trump for his handling of the crisis at home.

Having assured Americans in January that the looming threat of the disease spreading out of China was "totally under control, and told them in February, that the virus would disappear one day "like a miracle", Trump tested their credulity in April by suggesting the possibility that disinfectant could be injected to clean out the virus. The China Daily, the country's official English language newspaper, piled on:

"Since it emerged earlier this year, Trump, the White House and his campaign have played down the threat and refused to abide by basic public health guidelines — including those issued by his own administration — such as wearing masks in public and practicing social distancing. Instead, Trump has continued to hold campaign rallies that draw thousands of supporters. The virus has killed more than 200,000 Americans and infected more than 7 million nationwide." Warmth and concern for Trump was more plentiful in Israel and Taiwan, two governments that treasure their friendship with the United States.

"Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted, referring to his wife. "The government & people of Taiwan stand with the U.S. at this testing time," Taiwan's foreign ministry said in a statement.

(Writing by Simon Cameron-Moore Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Those who even think of harming self respect of women will be totally destroyed: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said his government is committed to womens safety and those who even think of harming their self-respect will face total destruction. The warning comes days after a Dalit woman was gang...

Sterling & Wilson Solar shareholders clear related party deals, other resolutions

Non-promoter Shareholders of the Pallonji Group company Sterling Wilson Solar Ltd have unanimously approved various resolutions, including on related party transactions and re-appointment of directors. The resolutions were approved by the ...

Small signs new COVID-19 cases in England are levelling off: ONS survey

There is some evidence that a recent sharp rise in new COVID-19 cases in England is levelling off, Britains Office for National Statistics said on Friday, adding it was too early to know for sure.New cases of COVID-19 in England were around...

Sussex pacer Mitchell Claydon banned for nine games

Sussex seamer Mitchell Claydon has been handed a nine-match ban after he admitted to a charge relating to altering the condition of the ball. After Claydon admitted to the charge, a Cricket Discipline Commission CDC Panel, chaired by Mark M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020