US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin tests negative for COVID-19 - spokeswoman

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin tests negative for COVID-19 - spokeswomanReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 18:00 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has tested negative for coronavirus, a spokeswoman said on Friday after President Donald Trump announced he and his wife had tested positive.
"As part of regular protocols, Secretary @stevenmnuchin1 has been tested daily for COVID-19. He tested negative for COVID-19 this morning and will continue to be tested daily," Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley said on Twitter.
- READ MORE ON:
- Monica Crowley
- Steve Mnuchin
- Donald Trump