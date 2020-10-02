Trump's youngest son, Barron, tests negative for coronavirus -White House

Trump's youngest son, Barron, tests negative for coronavirus -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 20:00 IST
President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has tested negative for COVID-19, the White House said on Friday after Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.
"Barron tested negative and all precautions are being taken to ensure he's kept safe and healthy," said Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff for Melania Trump. She said the first lady was doing well.
