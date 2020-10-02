Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul, Priyanka silent on crime against women in Rajasthan: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi of "being quiet" over incidents of alleged rape in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and said an SIT has been formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the Hathras incident.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 02-10-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 20:21 IST
Rahul, Priyanka silent on crime against women in Rajasthan: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaking to reporters at a press conference in Patna on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi of "being quiet" over incidents of alleged rape in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and said an SIT has been formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the Hathras incident. "It (Hathras case) is an unfortunate incident. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanathji ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry into the case. Accused have been arrested. If it is a rape case or not, that has also been told by Uttar Pradesh Police," Prasad told the media here.

"What is this policy of Congress to keep quiet on Rajasthan, where a similar incident has happened? Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are not speaking anything on that, but are doing drama. How will this work?" he added. Five people, including a former BJP Mahila Morcha leader, were arrested on Friday in connection with the alleged rape of a girl in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were "arrested" on Thursday and later released by the Uttar Pradesh Police at Yamuna Expressway while they were on the way to meet the family of victim of torture and alleged gangrape in Hathras. The 19-year-old had succumbed to injuries in the Safdarjung Hospital where she was brought on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

NIA files chargesheet against three accused in LeT recruitment case in Kulgam

The National Investigation Agency NIA has filed a chargesheet, in the special NIA court in Jammu, against three accused persons in the Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT recruitment case of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the NIA, the charge she...

Noble Energy shareholders approve $4.2 billion sale to Chevron

Noble Energy shareholders on Friday approved a deal to sell the oil and gas producer to Chevron Corp, making Chevron the No. 2 U.S. shale oil producer and giving it international natural gas reserves close to growing markets.The all-stock d...

IPL 13: Young Priyam, Abhishek's rescue act sees SRH post 164 against CSK

Youngster Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma rescued Sunrisers Hyderabad from a disastrous start as the David Warner-led side scored 164 runs in their allotted 20 overs against the Chennai Super King here at the Dubai International Stadium on ...

Mahboa stone trader suicide: District police launches manhunt to nab its ex-SP

Mahoba UP Oct 2 PTI The Mahoba police on Friday arrested the city-based two stone traders for their alleged roles in abetting suicide by a fellow stone trader and has launched manhunt to nab the districts suspended SP Manilal Patidar and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020