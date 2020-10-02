Police foil Cong protest march over Hathras incident in Jammu
Police on Friday foiled a protest march by Congress workers here to seek the resignation of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister over the Hathras gangrape and murder incident and preventing the party leaders to meet the victim’s family.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-10-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 20:22 IST
Police on Friday foiled a protest march by Congress workers here to seek the resignation of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister over the Hathras gangrape and murder incident and preventing the party leaders to meet the victim's family. Led by former minister Raman Bhalla, hundreds of senior Congress leaders and activists, including women, tried to march towards the Tawi Bridge from Shaheedi Chowk but were prevented by police.
The Congress workers were also protesting against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre recently, a party spokesman said. A heavy contingent of police was deployed to prevent the Congress from taking the march. Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the protesting workers, he alleged. Earlier, Congress leaders and others paid tributes to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bhadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.
The leaders lashed out at the Modi government over its "silence" and "jungle raj" in Uttar Pradesh. Seeking the resignation of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, they condemned the "murderous assault" on Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when they were going to meet the family of the rape and the murder victim in Hathras.
ALSO READ
In 6 years PM Modi has turned India into a nation to reckon with: Yogi Adityanath
Anarchy prevailed in country, big change during PM Modi's tenure: Adityanath
Adityanath govt mulls ordinance against 'love jihad'
Bareilly to have textile park soon: Adityanath
Priyanka writes letter to CM Adityanath, asks to address unemployment issue in UP