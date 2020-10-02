Left Menu
FACTBOX-Trump visited seven states in week before novel coronavirus diagnosis

US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump's diagnosis for the novel coronavirus came in the midst of a particularly hectic time for the Republican president, who is campaigning for re-election on Nov. 3 and working to appoint a new justice to the Supreme Court. Here is a look at Trump's activities as he met with and addressed thousands of people in the week before the announcement of his positive COVID-19 test https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa-trump/trump-showing-mild-covid-symptoms-as-positive-test-rocks-white-house-campaign-idUSKBN26N0K4 in the early hours of Friday:

NEW JERSEY FUNDRAISER Trump on Thursday, Oct. 1, flew to his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey for a private fundraiser, where news reports said he posed for pictures with supporters. He made the trip after the White House learned that Trump's adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive. Hours later, he said on Twitter that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Friday urged anyone who had attended that event to self-quarantine and seek a virus test. MINNESOTA RALLY

Trump on Wednesday, Sept. 30, addressed an outdoor campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Minnesota attended by thousands of supporters. Attendees bundled up against rain and driving wind, but many opted not to wear masks. He also attended a fundraiser at a private home.

The Minnesota Department of Public Health on Friday urged anyone who had direct contact with Trump to quarantine for 14 days and seek a coronavirus test. DEBATE NIGHT

Trump on Tuesday, Sept. 29, stood at a podium spaced far apart from Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden, his presidential challenger, during a 90-minute debate in a theater on an Ohio university campus. Neither man wore a mask. Some Trump supporters and aides, including Hicks and first lady Melania Trump, were seen without masks. Trump and Biden did not shake hands, and all of the 100 ticketed guests had taken COVID-19 tests.

WHITE HOUSE EVENTS Trump and two members of Congress on Monday, Sept. 28, participated in an outdoor event at the White House where, without masks, they inspected a new all-electric pickup truck with employees from Lordstown Motors. Executives from the Ohio company also attended.

Trump later spoke at an outdoor White House event with administration officials, members of Congress and state officials, some of whom were photographed without masks and sitting close together. VIRGINIA GOLFING

Trump on Sunday, Sept. 27, played a round of golf at his club in Sterling, Virginia, and later held a news conference - where reporters wore masks and sat apart from one another - in the White House press room. SUPREME COURT NOMINATION

Trump on Saturday, Sept. 26, spoke at an outdoor White House event to present Appeals Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Barrett has tested negative for coronavirus. Later on Saturday, Trump spoke at an outdoor campaign event at Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania attended by thousands of supporters.

MIAMI CAMPAIGNING Trump on Friday, Sept. 25, spoke at an indoor Latinos for Trump campaign roundtable event - at a table with a few supporters and an audience of about 150, many without masks - at his Doral Miami resort in Florida. He then traveled to Atlanta, where he delivered remarks on Black Economic Empowerment in the Cobb Galleria convention center.

Later, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence participated in an outdoor campaign rally in Newport News, Virginia, with thousands of supporters. Pence has tested negative for coronavirus.

