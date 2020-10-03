Gehlot govt launches anti-COVID campaign

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on Friday, the Rajasthan government launched a state-wide anti-COVID campaign aimed at defeating the pandemic through various preventive and precautionary measures. The campaign was launched by the state Cabinet members with the ministers distributing face masks and urging people to wear them and take all precautionary measures to defeat coronavirus.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was to launch the campaign but he could not do it due to his ill health and the ministers launched the campaign by distributing masks in the markets of the walled city area. With ''No Mask-No Entry'' theme, the campaign was inaugurated while maintaining social distancing norms. The government will distribute one crore masks among the people.

From October 3, the campaign will be started in other districts of the state as well. All in-charge ministers will go to their respective districts and start the campaign and make people aware of the urgency to wear masks. Assembly Speaker C P Joshi said the use of masks would serve as a preventive medicine to protect against coronavirus infection. People should rise above caste and religion to make the movement successful, he said. Health and Medical Education Minister Raghu Sharma said the Gehlot government took every step to save people from the pandemic and strengthened the health infrastructure in the state. He said the negligence among the people increased after a decrease in the mortality rate. State Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra appealed to public representatives and officials to convince people that the only way to prevent COVID-19 is wearing masks. Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal said the whole world is fighting the pandemic. The state government has started the mass movement to fight Corona, he said, adding the fight against Corona is not possible until people cooperate.

He said the government would distribute masks at all prominent public places asking people in Gandhigiri style to wear them to prevent themselves and others from infection.