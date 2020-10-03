Vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris still on

Vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris still onReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 00:37 IST
The Oct. 7 vice presidential debate between Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic U.S. Senator Kamala Harris will go ahead despite President Donald Trump's testing positive for the coronavirus, the debate commission said on Friday.
Pence and Harris announced separately on Friday that they had tested negative for COVID-19. A source at the Commission on Presidential Debates, which oversees the events, said there were no plans to scrap the running mates' debate in Utah on Wednesday.
