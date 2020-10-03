Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis roils White House, presidential election

At least two people who were at a White House event to announce her nomination, University of Notre Dame President John Jenkins and Republican Senator Mike Lee, said Friday they have tested positive. Barrett herself tested positive for the virus earlier this year and has since recovered, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2020 01:48 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 01:34 IST
Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis roils White House, presidential election
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for the coronavirus, administration officials said on Friday, as the White House and election campaign scrambled to adjust to an extraordinary twist in his turbulent presidency. Trump, who has played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic from the outset, said he and his wife Melania were going into quarantine after testing positive for the virus, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans and severely damaged the U.S. economy.

Trump, 74, is exhibiting mild symptoms but will keep working in isolation, administration officials said. "We have a president that is not only on the job but will remain on the job and I'm optimistic that he will have a very quick and speedy recovery," White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters.

It was the latest in a series of blows to the Republican president, who is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in opinion polls ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election. An ill-tempered debate between the two candidates on Tuesday seemed to do little to boost Trump's prospects, and he has faced questions about his honesty and business acumen after the New York Times reported he paid little or no federal income tax in many recent years.

Moreover, the virus could complicate Trump's push to install conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court. At least two people who were at a White House event to announce her nomination, University of Notre Dame President John Jenkins and Republican Senator Mike Lee, said Friday they have tested positive.

Barrett herself tested positive for the virus earlier this year and has since recovered, according to a person familiar with the matter. An active Twitter user, Trump has not posted any messages since announcing his positive test early Friday morning. He will address the American people in some form soon, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said.

Stocks on Wall Street fell almost 1% on news of one of the biggest health scares involving an American president for decades. The president's illness upended his re-election campaign with just 31 days to go until Election Day. The campaign said it would postpone rallies and other events where he was scheduled to appear, or take them online.

Advisers worried that Trump's campaign fortunes could ebb further. "Trump is a high-energy president with a giant personality. Without his persona, the campaign is missing its energy," Republican fundraiser Dan Eberhart said.

Biden, meanwhile, planned an in-person campaign visit to Michigan. Biden tested negative on Friday, his campaign said, as did vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Trump's illness also raised questions about the health of others atop the U.S. government.

Vice President Mike Pence, who would take over if Trump were to fall severely ill, has tested negative, a spokesman said. The former Indiana governor, 61, is working from his own residence several miles from the White House. Pence took over Trump's one planned event for the day, a telephone discussion with retirees.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, third in line for the presidency, said on MSNBC that she had tested negative. 'ANYONE CAN GET IT'

The announcement rattled some supporters of the president, though others predicted he would quickly recover. "To see he has it wakes you up a bit. Anyone can get it, even the president," said Maranda Joseph, 43, of Warren, Ohio. Though the virus has killed more Americans than any other nationality, Trump has repeatedly predicted that it will fade away. He frequently flouts social-distancing guidelines and at Tuesday's debate ridiculed Biden for wearing a mask.

"I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands," Biden said on Twitter. Trump is at high risk because of his age and weight. He has remained in apparent good health during his time in office but is not known to exercise regularly or to follow a healthy diet.

The Republican National Committee would chose a replacement nominee if Trump were to become incapacitated, but it is already too late in most states to change the names on the ballot. Some 2.9 million people have already voted, according to figures compiled by University of Florida professor Michael McDonald. Questions surrounded Trump's decision to go ahead with a fundraiser at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club on Thursday after White House staffer Hope Hicks tested positive. The crowd of about 100 people was kept about 30 feet from Trump, a source familiar with the event said.

Trump's positive test also means that others at the highest levels of the U.S. government have been exposed and may have to quarantine, too. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Attorney General William Barr, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and top Pentagon officials were among those who tested negative, officials said. Contract tracing is under way at the White House, and the campaign is directing staffers who were exposed to someone who tested positive for the disease to quarantine, officials said.

Other White House staffers have previously tested positive for the virus, but testing at the complex was scaled back this summer as Trump sought to project a return-to-normality message. International leaders and U.S. politicians on both sides of the aisle offered sympathy. Pelosi and other Democratic leaders also said they hoped Trump's diagnosis would prompt him to behave more cautiously going forward.

Trump's estranged niece Mary Trump took a swipe at him for his handling of the response to the pandemic. "I reserve my sympathy, empathy, and despair for those who are sick and for those who have died because they were misled, lied to, or ignored," she wrote on Twitter.

Trump is the latest world leader to be tested positive for the virus, which can cause a severe respiratory infection. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was rushed into intensive care after falling gravely ill in March. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro called the virus a "little flu" after being infected in July. Both men recovered.

TRENDING

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 206,402 coronavirus deaths; China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs. 11 a day earlier and more

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

Facebook sues two companies engaged in data harvesting operation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St closes sharply lower as Trump tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday as news that U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 put investors in a risk-off mood and added to mounting uncertainties surrounding the looming election. Tech shares weighed heaviest on ...

James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed until April 2021

The release of the new James Bond movie No Time to Die has been delayed until April 2021, the filmmakers said on Friday, as movie theaters struggle to draw audiences during the coronavirus pandemic. The movie, from MGM and Comcast Corps Uni...

Mediterranean Sea: ‘Cycle of violence’ for fleeing migrants must be addressed

OHCHRhighlighted what it called a cycle of violence whereby people faced deprivation and abuse in Libya, only to be left to drift for days at sea. Often, their boats were intercepted dangerously by the authorities and returned to Libya, t...

FACTBOX-Coronavirus in U.S. Congress: 18 members have tested or been presumed positive

At least 18 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate - 10 Republicans and eight Democrats - have tested positive or are presumed to have had COVID-19, with Senator Mike Lee becoming the latest on Friday. Here is a look at law...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020