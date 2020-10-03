Trump tweets, "Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!"

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter late on Friday, after being hospitalized with COVID-19, that he thought he was doing well.

"Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!," the president tweeted after having been moved to a military hospital for treatment. (Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Also Read: President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.