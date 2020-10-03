Police deployment on DND flyway ahead of Cong's Hathras visit causes traffic jam

There is a heavy traffic jam on the Delhi–Noida Direct Flyway (DND) due to the deployment of Uttar Pradesh Police personnel to prevent Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from going to Hathras. The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform people about the situation. "Traffic on DND is heavy. Those heading to Noida are advised to reach Noida from Akshardham," it tweeted. Heavy police deployment has come up on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Noida, ahead of a scheduled visit of a Congress delegation that plans to meet the family of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras who died after an alleged gangrape. Barricades were installed at the DND where scores of policemen, including senior officers, were present, even as CrPC section 144 remained imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Although not sealed, checks have been intensified at the Delhi-Noida border. A delegation of Congress MPs led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi will go to Hathras on Saturday afternoon to meet the family of the young woman who died after she was assaulted and allegedly gangraped.