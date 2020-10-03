China's Xi wishes Trump speedy recovery -Chinese state media

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on Saturday, wishing them a speedy recovery from the coronavirus, Chinese state television reported.

Trump, who announced early on Friday he had contracted COVID-19, was taken to a hospital near Washington later in the day in what the White House called a precautionary measure. He has sparred with Beijing over its handling of the virus, heightening tensions between the two countries.