China's Xi wishes Trump speedy recovery -Chinese state media

China's Xi wishes Trump speedy recovery -Chinese state mediaReuters | Updated: 03-10-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 16:12 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on Saturday, wishing them a speedy recovery from the coronavirus, Chinese state television reported.
Trump, who announced early on Friday he had contracted COVID-19, was taken to a hospital near Washington later in the day in what the White House called a precautionary measure. He has sparred with Beijing over its handling of the virus, heightening tensions between the two countries.
