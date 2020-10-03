Dalits are being tortured most, dictatorship going on in the country: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre for running a "dictatorship" in the country and said the saffron party is a "pandemic" which is torturing dalits the most. Sharpening her attack, Banerjee said, "COVID-19 is not a big pandemic.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-10-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 17:57 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre for running a "dictatorship" in the country and said the saffron party is a "pandemic" which is torturing dalits the most. Banerjee, who held a protest march against the Hathras gang rape case, said she will stand by the Dalit community till the end as her caste is "humanity" and she does not believe in differentiation on the grounds of caste and religion.
The march, the first by the fiesty TMC supremo since March when the nationwide lockdown was declared to break the coronavirus infection chain, covered the 2-km distance between Birla Planetarium to Gandhi statue on Mayo Road here. Sharpening her attack, Banerjee said, "COVID-19 is not a big pandemic. BJP is the biggest pandemic. It is the biggest pandemic of atrocities against Dalit and backward communities." "We should stand up against these atrocities ... The kind of atrocities that are taking place are completely unacceptable," she said addressing the rally.
"A dictatorship is going on across the country. Instead of government for the people, it is running a government against the people, the Dalits and the farmers," she said.
Hitting out at the Centre for allegedly failing to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, Banerjee said it seemed that the community spread of the disease has begun as people who don't venture out and stay in a protective atmosphere are also getting infected..
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata Banerjee
- Gandhi
- Birla Planetarium
- West Bengal
- Dalit
- Banerjee
- Hathras
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for neglecting healthcare staff who test positive for COVID-19
West Bengal: Zoos to reopen from Oct 2, parks and gardens from Sept 23
NIA arrests 9 Al-Qaeda terrorists from West Bengal and Kerala: Agency spokesperson. SKL PTI RC
NIA busts Pak-sponsored Al Qaeda module, arrests 9 terrorists from Kerala, West Bengal
Tough time for farmers, BJP govt eager to get its 'rich friends' into agri sector: Priyanka Gandhi