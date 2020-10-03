Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chirag Paswan seeks people's support for 'Bihar first' vision document; may fight polls independently

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan on Saturday sought people's "blessings" for his party's "Bihar first Bihari first" vision document in yet another indication that it may not fight the state assembly polls as part of the National Democratic Alliance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 19:25 IST
Chirag Paswan seeks people's support for 'Bihar first' vision document; may fight polls independently

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan on Saturday sought people's "blessings" for his party's "Bihar first Bihari first" vision document in yet another indication that it may not fight the state assembly polls as part of the National Democratic Alliance.  In a statement, he heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said all his party's candidates will strengthen the BJP leader's hand.  The vision document has been inspired by Modi, said Paswan who has often made it clear that his main grouse is against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U). "It is not only my hope but confidence that you will bless me to make Bihar first and restore its pride so that all my candidates could strengthen the hands of the prime minister," he posted a message on Twitter with a picture of Modi talking to him and keeping his hand on Paswan's shoulders.   The LJP may contest on 143 seats in the elections to the 243-seat state assembly while not putting up its candidates against BJP nominees, party sources said.

A party meeting to deliberate on the Bihar polls was postponed after Paswan rushed to hospital to see his ailing father and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Chirag Paswan has met BJP president J P Nadda a few times and had also spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah as the saffron party leadership worked to keep the alliance intact.  The LJP, the sources said, is also unhappy with the seat-sharing arrangement offered to it and is hoping to inflict damage on poll prospects of the JD(U), which has maintained that the LJP is a BJP ally and not its.  The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The nomination process for the first phase, under which 71 of the total 243 seats will go to polls, began from October 1 and will end on October 8. In 2015, the LJP had contested 42 seats and won two. The JD(U) was then part of the opposition alliance which decisively defeated the NDA.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Navy officer dies in paraglider crash

A Navy officer died in an accident involving a paraglider he was flying while his instructor escaped at Karwar, 500 km from here, on Friday, police said. The navy officer and his instructor were flying off the Rabindranath Tagore beach whe...

Panchayats will be new model of equitable development and growth in J-K: LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the panchayats in the union territory would be the new model of equitable development and growth where people will decide their own priorities and the administration will be...

Grand Alliance announces seat-sharing formula, backs Tejashwi, VIP says it is quitting

The opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar sought to steal a march over the ruling NDA on Saturday when it announced its seat-sharing formula as part of which the RJD, spearheading the coalition, will contest on 144 seats. The coalition members...

Mose flood barrier finally holds the waters back for fragile Venice

A long-delayed flood barrier successfully protected Venice from a high tide for the first time on Saturday, bringing relief and smiles to the lagoon city following years of repeated inundations. Today, everything is dry. We stopped the sea,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020