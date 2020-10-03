Drugs case: Kumaraswamy questions reports about ex-CM's alleged interference in probe

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday took strong exception to media reports that a former Chief Minister was allegedly contacted for help by popular television anchor Anushree who was recently questioned by Mangaluru CCB police in connection with a drug case, and demanded that the identity be revealed. Kumaraswamy, a former Chief Minister, while questioning the credibility of such information being reported, which has the potential to malign people, also sought to know whether an attempt was being made to mislead the people, using the media, and wanted the truth to come out.

"....I have been following reports in the media about the ongoing investigation into drug cases.Everyday, there are reports stating that children of politicians, businessmen and influential people are involved and no action is being taken against them. Fictitious stories are also emerging every day," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said media reports quoting CCB sources say Anushree's caller list revealed that she got in touch with influential political leaders of the state as soon as she got the CCB notice to appear for questioning. The reports speak about a former Chief Minister, a former Chief Minister's son and an influential politician, he said.

Listing the names of a few former Chief Ministers, including him, Kumaraswamy asked "which officer has given such information to the media? on what basis a former Chief Minister is being named? Who is he? His name has to be revealed." Objecting to officials revealing the details to the media, when the investigation is underway, Kumaraswamy said a reference has been made to a former Chief Minister, without mentioning the name and the government has to bring out the truth. "Whoever the former chief minister is, whether it is me or any one, if he has pressurised or she (Anushree) has spoken to him, it has to be revealed before the public.

I have spoken to Mangaluru Police Commissioner also and asked him to clarify," he said. In case the police have not revealed any information and the media has created it, the government has to take action against the media, he said, and demanded that the government bring out the truth, reveal the identity and get it investigated.

Asking the media to report responsibly, so that no one is unnecessarily maligned, Kumaraswamy sought an investigation into the alleged involvement of a CCB officer in revealing the information and its authenticity. He said he was also writing to the Chief Minister and Home Minister about stopping such media reports that unnecessarily malign people and mislead people without any truth.

In response to a question, he also termed it as a conspiracy to malign people ahead of the November 3 state assembly bypolls.