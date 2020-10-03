Crime against women increased in Rajasthan: State BJP chief
Hitting out at the ruling Congress over law and order, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Saturday alleged that the rate of crime against women has increased in the state. Rajasthan is becoming a centre of atrocities against Dalit women," Poonia said in a statement here.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-10-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 23:37 IST
Hitting out at the ruling Congress over law and order, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Saturday alleged that the rate of crime against women has increased in the state. He said the party will stage a 'Halla Bol' protest at the district headquarters on October 5 and seek the governor's intervention on the matter
"The rate of crime against women has increased. Rajasthan is becoming a centre of atrocities against Dalit women," Poonia said in a statement here. "As per the NCRB data, Rajasthan is on top in rape cases. This is an alarming situation which reflects the fact that the chief minister has failed in controlling the crime graph," he added.
