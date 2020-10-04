White House chief of staff says Trump is doing very well

Left Menu
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is doing "very well" and that doctors are pleased with his vital signs. "The president is doing very well. He is up and about and asking for documents to review. The doctors are very pleased with his vital signs.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2020 00:41 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 00:38 IST
"The president is doing very well. He is up and about and asking for documents to review. The doctors are very pleased with his vital signs. I have met with him on multiple occasions today on a variety of issues," Meadows told Reuters. Image Credit: Image Credit:freevsg.org

"The president is doing very well. He is up and about and asking for documents to review. The doctors are very pleased with his vital signs. I have met with him on multiple occasions today on a variety of issues," Meadows told Reuters.

