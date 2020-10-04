Vice Prez pays tribute to freedom fighter Varma

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday paid tributes to freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary, recalling his role in encouraging Indians living in Europe to be a part of the freedom struggle. Varma's 'India House' in London was a meeting point for many freedom fighters, he observed

"Remembering the great patriot & revolutionary freedom fighter Shri Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary today. He played a key role in igniting the flame of patriotism in Indians living in Europe," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu

Varma was born on this day in 1857.