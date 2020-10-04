Vice Prez pays tribute to freedom fighter Varma
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday paid tributes to freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary, recalling his role in encouraging Indians living in Europe to be a part of the freedom struggle.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 12:10 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday paid tributes to freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary, recalling his role in encouraging Indians living in Europe to be a part of the freedom struggle. Varma's 'India House' in London was a meeting point for many freedom fighters, he observed
"Remembering the great patriot & revolutionary freedom fighter Shri Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary today. He played a key role in igniting the flame of patriotism in Indians living in Europe," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu
Varma was born on this day in 1857.
- READ MORE ON:
- M Venkaiah Naidu
- Indians
- Krishna Varma
- Naidu
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejects no- confidence motion against Dy Chairman on grounds that it was not in proper format.
M Venkaiah Naidu rejects no-confidence motion against RS Deputy Chairman
M Venkaiah Naidu announces retirement of 11 Rajya Sabha members
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19; he is asymptomatic and in good health: VP Secretariat.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19