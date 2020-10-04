'No' camp headed for win in New Caledonia independence vote, says French govt spokesman

'No' camp headed for win in New Caledonia independence vote, says French govt spokesmanReuters | Updated: 04-10-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 16:32 IST
The 'no' camp appeared on course to win Sunday's New Caledonia referendum on independence from France, a spokesman for France's Ministry for Overseas Territories told Reuters.
"At this stage in the count, the 'no' vote looks on track to win it," the spokesman said.
