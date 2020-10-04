Mamata to hold administrative review meetings in 2 Jangalmahal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to hold administrative review meetings in Jhargram and Paschim Medinipur districts on October 6 and 7, an official said on Sunday. As per the schedule, she will review administrative work with officials and panchayat representatives in the two districts in the Jangalmahal region of south Bengal, he said.

Her visit to the two districts assumes significance in the wake of the BJP making inroads into Jangalmahal, causing the drubbing of the Trinamool Congress in four Lok Sabha seats in the region during last year's elections. Assembly elections in West Bengal are due in April-May next year.

The chief minister had in September-end visited north Bengal and held administrative review meetings after a gap of nearly seven months. Banerjee's administrative review meetings were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She had held review meetings with officials of Malda district in March before the COVID-19 outbreak in the state. PTI SUS ACD ACD