Trade union organisations affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Sunday held a protest demonstration here against the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-10-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 18:19 IST
CITU affiliated trade unions in Srinagar protest against Hathras incident

Trade union organisations affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Sunday held a protest demonstration here against the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. Carrying placards and banners, the protesters held the demonstration at Press Enclave here and raised slogans against the perpetrators of the heinous crime, a CITU spokesperson said.

He said the burial of the alleged gang-rape victim in Hathras without her family's consent was a blatant denial of justice. "This barbaric caste-based rape crime is reflective of the utter lawlessness in UP under the BJP government and the patronage given to casteist and reactionary forces leading to a big increase in crimes against Dalits and women. The recent NCRB report confirms this," the spokesperson said.

The protesters demanded immediate resignation of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while also calling for the arrest of police personnel who refused to file an FIR and against those responsible for the cruel act of forcible cremation. They said the culprits responsible for the rape and murder should be hanged.

