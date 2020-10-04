Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMK MP, PMK criticise rail users getting ticket confirmation SMS in Hindi

He demanded action against those behind this and urged that all Central government related announcements in Tamil Nadu must be released only in Tamil and English. Meanwhile, Southern Railway, which earlier 'flagged' the matter to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), the authorised e-ticketing agency, said that in the case on hand, the person had selected Hindi as the preferred language while registering on the IRCTC portal.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-10-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 18:55 IST
DMK MP, PMK criticise rail users getting ticket confirmation SMS in Hindi

A DMK MP and NDA constituent PMK on Sunday criticised rail users in Tamil Nadu allegedly receiving train ticket confirmation SMS in Hindi, with the Parliamentarian lashing out at "Hindi imposition". Southern Railway however clarified that the issue was the result of a particular user selecting Hindi as the preferred language while registering in the IRCTC website.

"Language is an option in e-ticketing," a Southern Railway release said. Earlier, DMK MP from South Chennai, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the SMS purportedly received in Hindi.

"The #GovernmentofIndia despite its promises to not impose Hindi, continues to impose the language through insidious means. Stop forcing Hindi on the non-Hindi speaking states," she said. In a series of tweets, she tagged the Railway Ministry and urged it to take urgent steps to ensure non-Hindi speakers are also able to access the IRCTC services.

"#StopHindiImposition," she added. Party MP Kanimozhi also criticised the alleged Hindi imposition.

"They are not respecting people's feelings and are repeatedly imposing Hindi," she said in an apparent reference to the Centre. "People (in TN) cannot read what is mentioned in the SMS since it is in Hindi," she told reporters at the airport here and warned of "serious repercussions" due to such incidents.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, whose party is an ally of the ruling BJP at the Centre, alleged that SMSes for e- tickets in Tamil Nadu are "being sent in Hindi for the last two days." "This is a planned imposition of Hindi on non-Hindi speaking people. The Railways should stop this," he said in a tweet. He demanded action against those behind this and urged that all Central government related announcements in Tamil Nadu must be released only in Tamil and English.

Meanwhile, Southern Railway, which earlier 'flagged' the matter to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), the authorised e-ticketing agency, said that in the case on hand, the person had selected Hindi as the preferred language while registering on the IRCTC portal. "Language is an option in e-ticketing...it is clarified that while registering the details under the section titled 'profile' in the IRCTC website, one needs to indicate the preferred language-- either English or Hindi,to enable receipt of ticket related messages in the language of one's preference," it said.

"In the instant case, in the profile of the person on whose ID the said ticket was booked, the preferred language was indicated as Hindi. This was the reason why the system generated message was sent in Hindi, which was the preferred language," it said. Southern Railway also requested users to choose the correct language option while registering their profile in the IRCTC website for booking e-tickets.

Alleged Hindi imposition has been a sensitive issue in Tamil Nadu for long. The DMK had successfully heralded an anti-Hindi agitation in the 1960s, before coming to power for the first time in 1967.

Even recently, both the ruling AIADMK and DMK have opposed the Centre's New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, with the former having rejected the three language formula proposed in it. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced that his government will only follow the two-language system--Tamil and English.

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real Madrid thrashed by Barca in first women's 'Clasico'

Real Madrids womens team had a rude awakening in their first official match on Sunday, getting thrashed 4-0 at home by Barcelona in a Clasico in the Primera Division. Barca, who were crowned champions when last season ended prematurely due ...

A page with too many pictures may hinder reading ability in children: Study

A busy page with too many pictures may hinder your understanding of the text. The findings of a new study suggest that an overly busy page with extraneous images can draw the readers attention away from the text, resulting in a lower unders...

IPL 13: Kings XI Punjab win toss, elect to bat first against CSK

Kings XI Punjab KXIP have won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings CSK here at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. KXIP captain KL Rahul made three changes to their squad as Karun Nair, K Gowtham, Jimmy Neesham a...

Athletics-First crack appears in Kipchoge's armour of invincibility

When race commentator Steve Cram announced this is not normal midway through Sundays London Marathon it was something of an understatement as Eliud Kipchoge, the most dominant performer the distance has ever seen, was finally looking mortal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020