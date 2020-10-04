Case lodged over objectionable social media post

Left Menu
04-10-2020
The Lucknow Police has registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly posting objectionable material on social media pertaining to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, trying to malign his image and instigate caste violence, an official said on Sunday. The case was registered on Saturday at the Hazratganj police station on Saturday night under various sections, including 420 (cheating) and 500 (defamation), of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Somen Barma said: "A case has been registered for posting indecent material pertaining on social media, which may lead to animosity among communities, tamper the social fabric and harmony, and also hit the religious sentiment of a section of the society." It was registered after a complaint was lodged by the Narhi police outpost incharge. Three teams have been formed to crack the case, Barma said.

Meanwhile, state Social Welfare Minister Ramapati Shastri said the attitude of the Opposition regarding the Hathras case had been "absolutely irresponsible". "The tweets and audio tapes point towards a conspiracy. The Opposition wants riots and does not want that truth should come out," he said.

