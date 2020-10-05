Rwanda: President Kagame pays tribute to Rwandan patriots

President Paul Kagame on October 1 has paid tribute to Rwandan patriots who put their lives on the frontline to liberate the country from 1990 to 1994 when the Genocide against the Tutsi was put to an end by the same forces, according to a news report by The New Times.

It has been 30 years since the Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA), the armed wing of RPF-Inkotanyi has launched the liberation struggle to topple the genocidal government, a journey that lasted for four years.

"To all Patriots of our Country and friends who walked this seemingly insurmountable journey that put us where we are today and did us proud today as a Nation. We salute you and Thank you!!!" Kagame said in a Twitter post.

The 'October 1' was the start of the four-year journey that was aimed to end social divisions, restore unity, establish a democratic leadership, and defend the sovereignty of the country, among others.

President Paul Kagame led that struggle after the sudden death of the first commander, Maj Gen Fred Gisa Rwigema.