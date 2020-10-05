Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ink thrown at AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Hathras; Kejriwal slams UP govt

The accused man was immediately held, the local police said, while AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the UP government over the attack on Singh When Singh was about to speak to mediapersons from TV news channels, a man threw ink on his white kurta while shouting "PFI dalal wapas jao".

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-10-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 17:40 IST
Ink thrown at AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Hathras; Kejriwal slams UP govt

Ink was thrown on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh in Hathras on Monday when he was leading a party delegation in the village of the Dalit woman who recently died after being allegedly gangraped. The accused man was immediately held, the local police said, while AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the UP government over the attack on Singh

When Singh was about to speak to mediapersons from TV news channels, a man threw ink on his white kurta while shouting "PFI dalal wapas jao". The Popular Front of India (PFI), an alleged radical group, has been accused of funding some protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that took place across the country earlier this year. The UP Police had earlier sought a ban on the organisation. Singh sat in his car and left the spot immediately after the incident. Visuals of the occurrence soon surfaced on the electronic media. In Delhi, CM Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi: “Sanjay ji, you have been speaking fearlessly against the injustice and atrocities of the UP government. They made 14 FIRs against you, sealed the office but did not dare to arrest you, so they got you attacked today. This shows the defeat and disgrace of the people sitting in the UP government. It means you're on the right track.” The accused was held soon after the incident, the Hathras police said

“AAP MP Sanjay Singh had come to meet the victim's family in Bool Garhi village. Later during a press conference, a young man threw ink on him. The accused was immediately taken into custody and legal proceedings are underway,” it said in a statement. Singh is among the several political leaders who have visited Hathras to meet the family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died on September 29 after she was allegedly raped by four upper caste men.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

'A matter of survival': Lebanon's hospitals on the brink as COVID cases surge

A drastic rise in COVID-19 infections has pushed Lebanons hospitals to the edge, and experts warn they will soon be unable to cope as the country buckles under a succession of devastating crises.Lebanons healthcare system was already strugg...

Lithuania foreign minister self-isolates after French visit

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius will spend a week in isolation after having been in contact with two infected people who were part of the French delegation during last weeks visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, an offici...

Virus-hunting trio wins Nobel for Hepatitis C discovery

Two Americans and a Briton won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday for identifying the Hepatitis C virus, in work spanning decades that has helped to limit the spread of the fatal disease and develop antiviral drugs to cure it.The d...

China can't get better of us in any conflict scenario in eastern Ladakh: IAF Chief Bhadauria

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Monday said Chinese air power cant get the better of the capabilities of his force in any conflict scenario in eastern Ladakh, asserting India is very well positioned to meet any threat from Chin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020