Left Menu
Development News Edition

Current job hard enough: Rishi Sunak dismisses UK PM role speculation

We have a sacred responsibility to future generations to leave the public finances strong, and through careful management of our economy, this Conservative government will always balance the books,” Sunak said in his speech to the party conference, being held virtually in keeping with the coronavirus guidance on mass gatherings.

PTI | London | Updated: 05-10-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 19:38 IST
Current job hard enough: Rishi Sunak dismisses UK PM role speculation
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@RishiSunak)

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Monday dismissed speculation around him taking over as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister, as he stressed that his job as the finance minister of the country was hard enough. With his handling of a Covid-hit economy scoring high, there has been growing media speculation in recent weeks around Sunak, dubbed "Dishy Rishi", being ready to swap his current address as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's neighbour at No. 11 Downing Street for the top job next door at No. 10.

"No, definitely not. Seeing what the Prime Minister has to deal with, this is a job hard enough for me to do," Sunak said, in response to a question about whether he would like to replace Johnson. In an interview following his first speech as Chancellor of the Exchequer to the ongoing ruling Conservative Party conference, Sunak – who is married to Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata – also spoke about his close bond with his boss next door and how his children enjoyed playing with the UK PM's pet dog Dilyn.

"He [Johnson] trusted me with this job which I am very grateful to him for, and he and I have a close personal friendship, and that spreads through the teams. There is an enormous amount of mutual trust between our teams. So as a building it operates really well, which I think is really important," he said, in reference to No. 10 and 11 Downing Street as the headquarters of the UK political establishment. Earlier in his speech aimed at Tory party delegates, Sunak, 40, promised to keep a tight control of the UK's finances despite the economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. The finance minister, who is in charge of Britain's financial response to the impact of the pandemic on jobs and businesses, admitted that "hard choices are everywhere" but pledged that he won't stop trying to "find ways to support people and businesses".

"We will protect the public finances. Over the medium term getting our borrowing and debt back under control. We have a sacred responsibility to future generations to leave the public finances strong, and through careful management of our economy, this Conservative government will always balance the books," Sunak said in his speech to the party conference, being held virtually in keeping with the coronavirus guidance on mass gatherings. "I will always be pragmatic. The Winter Economy Plan announced only two weeks ago is but the latest stage of our planned economic response. I will keep listening, keep striving to be creative in response to the challenges our economy faces, and where I can, I will act. I will not give up, no matter how difficult it is," he said.

The senior Cabinet minister listed some of the measures he had already put in place to help protect jobs and livelihoods, including the furlough or forced leave scheme which will give way to a new Jobs Support Scheme. "We will not let talent wither, or waste, we will help all who want it, find new opportunity and develop new skills. Through more apprenticeships, more training and a lifetime skills guarantee… we will help small businesses adapt," he said.

While reiterating his previous message that no finance minister could save every job as there are no "easy cost-free" answers to such a health and economic crisis, the minister said he was committing himself to a single priority – "to create, support and extend opportunity to as many people as I can". "Because even if this moment is more difficult than any you have ever faced, even if it feels like there is no hope, I am telling you that there is, and that the overwhelming might of the British state will be placed at your service," he said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh granted bail in Customs case, to remain in jail as NIA slapped UAPA

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Economic Offences, here has granted bail to gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh on Monday in a case registered by Customs. Earlier, the National Investigation Agency court and Additional Chief Judi...

Tejpal sexual assault case: Why can’t witnesses be examined via video-conferencing, asks SC

The Supreme Court sought to know on Monday as to why witnesses in the 2013 sexual assault case against Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal cannot be examined via video-conferencing when trials are being held this way due to the COVID-19 p...

US, Australia, India, Japan to discuss China's growing power

Thailand has a new finance minister, its third in less than three months. The appointment of Arkhom Termpittayapaisith was officially confirmed Monday with its publication in the government gazette, which carried a declaration by the prime ...

Paswan says he has no chief ministerial ambitions, wants BJP to lead Bihar government with his party's support after assembly polls.

Paswan says he has no chief ministerial ambitions, wants BJP to lead Bihar government with his partys support after assembly polls....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020