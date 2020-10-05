Left Menu
Congress demands Assam CM's resignation over paper leak

The Congress protested across Assam on Monday, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over the leak of question paper for a police recruitment exams, and a judicial probe into the matter.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-10-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 22:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@CMOfficeAssam)

The Congress protested across Assam on Monday, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over the leak of question paper for a police recruitment exams, and a judicial probe into the matter. Senior party leaders, including state president Ripun Bora, Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi, former state minister and MLA Rakibul Hussain, led the protests in different district headquarters.

Bora, who led a protest march in Tezpur, alleged that many important persons were involved in the incident and a judicial probe must be ordered into it immediately. The Congress workers got into scuffles with police in several areas, leaving many with injuries. The party's Dhubri unit chief Uttam Sarkar was admitted to a hospital after being injured in one such incident.

The Congress workers marched from their respective party offices towards the office of the district police chiefs. In most of the districts, several of them were taken into custody, officials said. On September 20, the question paper of the written examination for 597 posts of unarmed sub-inspectors in Assam Police was leaked and the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) cancelled the test minutes after it had commenced.

So far 32 people have been arrested in the case, officials said. Among them are prime accused BJP leader Bibon Deka and Congress leader Atab Ali.

